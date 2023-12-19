Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 96 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 100,025.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,297,017,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,489,176,000 after buying an additional 1,295,722,587 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,683,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,344,600,000 after acquiring an additional 370,126 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,931,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,828,362,000 after purchasing an additional 112,156 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,632,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,325,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,649,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,709,160,000 after purchasing an additional 827,298 shares in the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Oppenheimer downgraded Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.55.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.7 %

TXN stock opened at $167.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $188.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.18. The firm has a market cap of $152.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

