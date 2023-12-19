Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 185 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shelton Capital Management increased its position in KLA by 7.9% during the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 12,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $527.94.

KLA Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $576.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.35. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $355.88 and a 52-week high of $593.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $518.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $491.07.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%. Equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.34 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total value of $1,424,514.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,067,558.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

