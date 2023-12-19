Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 127.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 33,201 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 30.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth $1,070,000.

FNDX stock opened at $61.27 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.47. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $51.90 and a 52-week high of $61.49.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

