Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Invests $246,000 in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in H&R Block in the second quarter worth $620,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 6.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 7,192 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 24.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block during the first quarter valued at $2,940,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block during the first quarter valued at $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HRB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at H&R Block

In other news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 46,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $2,208,613.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 125,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,915,336.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Price Performance

Shares of H&R Block stock opened at $47.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.05. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $48.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.65.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.08. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 244.61%. The company had revenue of $183.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.99) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.47%.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

