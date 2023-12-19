Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $351,000 Holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) by 24.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMP. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 24.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 12,187 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 21.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,060,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,052,000 after purchasing an additional 189,275 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 5.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 505,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compass Minerals International Price Performance

Compass Minerals International stock opened at $26.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.88. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.80 and a 52 week high of $47.68.

Compass Minerals International Dividend Announcement

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $233.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.84 million. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 1.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James D. Standen purchased 3,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.85 per share, with a total value of $94,055.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on CMP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com cut Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Compass Minerals International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

