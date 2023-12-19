Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $265,000 Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,834 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 267.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.20.

3M Price Performance

NYSE:MMM opened at $105.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.47 billion, a PE ratio of -7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.99. 3M has a 12 month low of $85.35 and a 12 month high of $129.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.17.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.94%.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

