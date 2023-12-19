Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,041,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,798,000 after acquiring an additional 50,496 shares during the last quarter. Mantle Ridge LP lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365,431 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,065,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,882,000 after purchasing an additional 132,041 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,612,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,327,000 after buying an additional 1,619,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,908,000 after purchasing an additional 94,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $130.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.30. The firm has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.81. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.77 and a 12 month high of $161.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.04). Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DLTR has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $134,750.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,013.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.24 per share, with a total value of $173,646.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,646. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $134,750.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,013.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Stories

