Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C2C Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 1.8% in the third quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 6.2% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 16.7% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 1.0% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 0.5% in the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,360,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $107.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.45. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $77.21 and a one year high of $112.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.76%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LAMR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

