Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 822,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,168,000 after purchasing an additional 13,397 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 9.5% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 14.4% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Avery Dennison by 3.1% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Avery Dennison by 1,152.2% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 51,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,807,000 after acquiring an additional 47,172 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on AVY. Citigroup increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $201.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $184.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.25.

Avery Dennison Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $198.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.92. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $158.93 and a 12-month high of $201.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $184.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.61.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.45%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

Featured Articles

