Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Acquires 818 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 436.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 49.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KHC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.60.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of KHC opened at $36.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $30.68 and a 52 week high of $42.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.49.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 66.12%.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 153,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

