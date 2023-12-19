Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Acquires 11,035 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,532 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,035 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HBI. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 409.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE:HBI opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.49. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $8.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a positive return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HBI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

