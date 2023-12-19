Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,046 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Ledge Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $48.24 on Tuesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $47.65 and a one year high of $49.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.98.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

