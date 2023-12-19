Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AGAE) Major Shareholder Knighted Pastures Llc Purchases 71,000 Shares

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AGAE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Knighted Pastures Llc purchased 71,000 shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $96,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,738,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,887.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AGAE opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.95.

Get Allied Gaming & Entertainment alerts:

Institutional Trading of Allied Gaming & Entertainment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Allied Gaming & Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Allied Gaming & Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allied Gaming & Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Allied Gaming & Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment during the second quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

About Allied Gaming & Entertainment

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc provides entertainment and gaming products worldwide. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans through a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Gaming & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Gaming & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.