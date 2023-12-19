Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Increases Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.222 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 8th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Alexander & Baldwin has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Alexander & Baldwin has a payout ratio of 134.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Alexander & Baldwin to earn $1.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.89 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.7%.

Alexander & Baldwin Price Performance

ALEX stock opened at $18.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Alexander & Baldwin has a 52 week low of $15.56 and a 52 week high of $20.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.64 and its 200 day moving average is $17.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.32 and a beta of 1.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Alexander & Baldwin

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 1.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 1.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 66,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 6.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 7.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground leases.

