Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,320,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the November 15th total of 3,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALDX. Citigroup cut their target price on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Aldeyra Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

ALDX opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $174.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.02. The company has a quick ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $11.97.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 306,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $533,308.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,593,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,952,839.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 47,866.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. 66.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

