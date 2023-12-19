Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Insider Catriona Yale Sells 597 Shares

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) insider Catriona Yale sold 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $12,393.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,617,411.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Catriona Yale also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, September 21st, Catriona Yale sold 5,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $240,350.00.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Akero Therapeutics stock opened at $21.99 on Tuesday. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $58.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 20.25, a current ratio of 20.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.01). Equities analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

AKRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $60.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $70.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $83.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Akero Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AKRO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,012,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,356,000 after acquiring an additional 326,308 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,613,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Akero Therapeutics by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,242,000 after purchasing an additional 54,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Akero Therapeutics by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 76,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 12,183 shares in the last quarter.

About Akero Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.