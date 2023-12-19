Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Short Interest Down 8.4% in November

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 115,500 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the November 15th total of 126,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Airgain in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Airgain Price Performance

AIRG stock opened at $3.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.12. Airgain has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $13.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.03 million. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 17.59% and a negative net margin of 15.43%. On average, equities analysts expect that Airgain will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Airgain by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 872,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after buying an additional 34,180 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Airgain by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 716,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 26,622 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Airgain by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 611,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Airgain by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 16,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Airgain by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 470,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 13,610 shares during the last quarter. 53.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

