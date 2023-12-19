AirBoss of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AirBoss of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABSSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 222,500 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the November 15th total of 238,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 49.4 days.
AirBoss of America Stock Down 3.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS ABSSF opened at $3.33 on Tuesday. AirBoss of America has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $8.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.76.
About AirBoss of America
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AirBoss of America
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- The 8 best agricultural ETFs to consider for your portfolio
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Roblox isn’t dead, but the metaverse is
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Darden Restaurants and the slow grind of success
Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.