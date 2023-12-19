Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AL. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.60.

Shares of NYSE:AL opened at $40.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Air Lease has a twelve month low of $33.33 and a twelve month high of $46.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.66.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $659.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.17 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 7.92%. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Lease will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Air Lease by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,709,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,082,000 after purchasing an additional 194,211 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Air Lease by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,735,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,166,000 after purchasing an additional 83,021 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Air Lease by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,722,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,549 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Air Lease by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,324,000 after purchasing an additional 90,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Air Lease by 36.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,446,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

