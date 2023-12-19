Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Short Interest Down 6.5% in November

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,495,800 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the November 15th total of 2,669,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20.1 days.

Air Canada Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACDVF opened at $13.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.95. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of $11.52 and a fifty-two week high of $19.80.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Air Canada had a negative return on equity of 125.62% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Canada will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ACDVF shares. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Air Canada from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. CIBC cut their price target on Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Air Canada

Air Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.