Aion Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $955.64 (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 19th. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Aion coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Aion has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $955.64 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.69 or 0.00118133 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00034921 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00024893 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005697 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000137 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002461 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

