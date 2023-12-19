Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 91 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,513 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Knott David M Jr bought a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $154.97 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.09 and a 12-month high of $169.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.57. The firm has a market cap of $417.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $708,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 269,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,597,278. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $34,431.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 231,379,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,048,963,492. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $708,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,597,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,990,310 shares of company stock worth $466,515,037. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

