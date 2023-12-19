Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 152 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.9% during the third quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 19.3% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 33,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,402 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,299,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,486,000 after purchasing an additional 373,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG stock opened at $146.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $344.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $135.83 and a twelve month high of $158.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.37.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.04%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.41.

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $83,357.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,985.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $83,357.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,985.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $204,842.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,813,580.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,382 shares of company stock worth $11,988,690 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

