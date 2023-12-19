Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,100 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the November 15th total of 52,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Stock Up 9.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AIH opened at $0.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $1.70.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Company Profile

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services in the People's Republic of China and Singapore. The company offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments, including minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, which include laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.

