Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,100 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the November 15th total of 52,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.
Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Stock Up 9.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AIH opened at $0.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $1.70.
Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Company Profile
