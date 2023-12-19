Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Short Interest Update

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the November 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.1 days. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 9,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $142,324.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,584.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 9,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $142,324.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,584.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hunter Gillies sold 2,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $41,008.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,394.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,654 shares of company stock valued at $561,657 over the last 90 days. 19.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Aerovate Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aerovate Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 4.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 22.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 13.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVTE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Aerovate Therapeutics Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.88. Aerovate Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $30.24. The stock has a market cap of $470.39 million, a PE ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 0.97.

About Aerovate Therapeutics

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

