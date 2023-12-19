aelf Price Reaches $0.80 on Major Exchanges (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. Over the last week, aelf has traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar. aelf has a total market capitalization of $571.44 million and $21.52 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf token can currently be purchased for about $0.80 or 0.00001867 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002275 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000962 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 712,148,344 tokens. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

