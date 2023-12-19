Aecon Group Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (TSE:ARE)

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.185 per share on Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.

Aecon Group Trading Up 0.3 %

ARE opened at C$12.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$743.21 million, a PE ratio of 5.35, a PEG ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$10.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.45. Aecon Group has a 52 week low of C$8.29 and a 52 week high of C$14.04.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C($0.10). Aecon Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company had revenue of C$1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.24 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Aecon Group will post 0.8109589 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ARE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Aecon Group from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Aecon Group from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. CIBC reduced their target price on Aecon Group from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered Aecon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Aecon Group from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aecon Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.25.

Insider Activity at Aecon Group

In related news, Director John Michael Beck bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,100.00. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

