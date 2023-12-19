AE Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 808,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,579 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 10.23% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF worth $24,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Systelligence LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,642,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 19.9% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 227,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 16,290 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 257,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,326,000 after purchasing an additional 28,614 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF stock opened at $31.50 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $32.08. The company has a market cap of $248.85 million, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.94.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (EDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a yield-weighted index of high-dividend-paying firms in emerging markets. The index screens for 3-year positive earnings growth and profitability. EDIV was launched on Feb 23, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.