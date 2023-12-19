AE Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 249,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,083 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.21% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $24,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,610,560,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP opened at $98.42 on Tuesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.27 and a 12-month high of $99.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.28.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

