AE Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 228,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,461 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $23,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 75.7% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $107.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.31 and a 200-day moving average of $105.43. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.74 and a 1-year high of $111.26.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

