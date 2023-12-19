AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 60,723 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 855,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,723 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June were worth $25,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GJUN. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth about $240,000.

GJUN stock opened at $31.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.35. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June has a twelve month low of $28.91 and a twelve month high of $31.68.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (GJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

