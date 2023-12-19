AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 103,600 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,773,646 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 103,600 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $22,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 178.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter worth $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter worth $30,000. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.7 %

Ford Motor stock opened at $11.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.64. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ford Motor news, insider John Douglas Field purchased 182,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on F shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.02.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

