AE Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 586,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 60,931 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.17% of International Paper worth $20,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 22.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 41,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 8.3% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 48,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 150.7% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 55,855 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 8.2% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 165,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 12,502 shares during the period. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 8.1% in the second quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 67,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IP. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Truist Financial raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.89.

International Paper Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of IP opened at $36.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 49.78 and a beta of 1.06. International Paper has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $41.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.88.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 250.00%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading

