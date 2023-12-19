AE Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 576,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,256 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.41% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $26,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFUS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000.

NYSEARCA DFUS opened at $51.64 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.74 and a fifty-two week high of $51.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

