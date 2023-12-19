AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 757,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,667 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $23,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $33.15 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $33.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.03. The company has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

