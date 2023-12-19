AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 44,512 Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 392,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,512 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.52% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $27,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $388,000. Alpha Square Group S LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Square Group S LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 17,502 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 1,127.9% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 14,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 13,422 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,400,000.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EDV stock opened at $81.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.42. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $62.30 and a 12 month high of $94.31.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

