AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 12,305 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,305 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $42,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo
In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
PepsiCo Stock Performance
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.
PepsiCo Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.33%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.93.
Read Our Latest Analysis on PepsiCo
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PepsiCo
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Fitness Stocks Ready to Rally in the New Year
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Apple may be a 4T company by next year, but is it a buy now?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- BEVs are out, hybrids are in; here’s where to invest
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.