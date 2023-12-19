AE Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 740,133 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 50,750 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of HP worth $19,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in HP during the first quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 83.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 914 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in HP during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Motco lifted its holdings in HP by 84.4% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,038 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in HP by 84.5% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Trading Down 1.7 %

HP stock opened at $30.26 on Tuesday. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $33.90. The stock has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.44.

HP Increases Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. HP had a net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 138.83%. The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. HP’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,337,963.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at $643,367.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at $643,367.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 3,215,554 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $82,961,293.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,519,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,991,103. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,666,568 shares of company stock worth $279,521,351 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

