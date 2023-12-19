AE Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,908 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $24,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 652.9% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $133.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.97. The firm has a market cap of $83.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $122.39.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

