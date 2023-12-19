AE Wealth Management LLC Has $29.83 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 682,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,734 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $29,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $8,341,000. Invst LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 465,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,157,000 after purchasing an additional 84,567 shares during the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 531,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,165,000 after purchasing an additional 17,407 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 198.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 37,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,380,000.

IUSB opened at $45.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.51. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $42.56 and a twelve month high of $46.86.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.1454 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

