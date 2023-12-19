AE Wealth Management LLC Has $27.16 Million Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 645,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,798 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $27,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FIXD. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter worth $58,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter worth $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 269.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $44.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.11. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $40.86 and a 12 month high of $46.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

