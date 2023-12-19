AE Wealth Management LLC Has $21.85 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,365 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.18% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $21,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 124,827.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,796,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,674,205,000 after purchasing an additional 91,723,231 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9,482.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 22,798,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,935,000 after buying an additional 22,560,477 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15,554.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,090,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,061 shares during the period. Summit Rock Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,425,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8,107.1% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 432,434 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWP opened at $103.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.55. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $81.97 and a one year high of $103.93. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.