AE Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,745 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $22,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VV opened at $217.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $203.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.51. The company has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $170.80 and a fifty-two week high of $218.25.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

