AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 22,258 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,292 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 22,258 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Intuit were worth $27,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its stake in Intuit by 0.7% during the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 3,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 15.6% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.2% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.4% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.9% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,767 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 696 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total transaction of $355,857.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,396.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,940 shares of company stock worth $56,031,416. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Intuit from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Intuit from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.67.

Intuit Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $618.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $543.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $511.32. The company has a market capitalization of $173.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $370.62 and a 1 year high of $620.29.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

