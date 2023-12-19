AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 109,294 Shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jun ETF (NYSEARCA:JUNT)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jun ETF (NYSEARCA:JUNT – Free Report) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 715,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,294 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 71.55% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jun ETF worth $18,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JUNT. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jun ETF during the second quarter worth $312,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jun ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $593,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jun ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $908,000. Finally, Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC bought a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jun ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,177,000.

Get AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jun ETF alerts:

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jun ETF Price Performance

Shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jun ETF stock opened at $27.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.23. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jun ETF has a 52-week low of $24.86 and a 52-week high of $27.77.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jun ETF Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jun ETF (JUNT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. JUNT was launched on May 31, 2023 and is managed by Allianz.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jun ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jun ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.