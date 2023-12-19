AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 296,016 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,328 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $74,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,115,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,254,286,000 after buying an additional 4,431,570 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,656,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $13,484,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,559 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,326,389 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,913,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,230 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,459,540,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,836,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.77.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $2,565,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $16,638,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $2,565,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,638,680.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,222 shares of company stock valued at $8,091,898. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $252.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $299.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.05, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 2.26.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

