AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,594,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,685 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF were worth $25,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 40.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,110,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,380,000 after acquiring an additional 318,872 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 46.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 923,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,108,000 after acquiring an additional 291,069 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 793,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,919,000 after acquiring an additional 26,749 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 642,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,077,000 after acquiring an additional 74,463 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,231,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIV opened at $17.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.51. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 52 week low of $15.32 and a 52 week high of $19.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.84 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.02.

About Global SuperDividend US ETF

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

