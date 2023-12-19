AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,832 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,614 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $22,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 314.3% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the second quarter worth $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Adobe by 209.1% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Adobe in the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADBE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $615.25.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,198,879 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADBE stock opened at $599.13 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.60 and a fifty-two week high of $633.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $581.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $536.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $272.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

