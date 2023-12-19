Adviser Investments LLC Sells 960 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Adviser Investments LLC cut its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Baidu by 134.8% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 162,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,586,000 after purchasing an additional 93,158 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the first quarter valued at about $1,343,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 25.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the first quarter valued at about $5,593,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 9.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 139,904 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,509,000 after acquiring an additional 11,518 shares during the last quarter. 21.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIDU opened at $112.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.32 and a 1-year high of $160.88. The company has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.47.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BIDU. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $181.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.94.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

