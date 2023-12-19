Adviser Investments LLC Sells 960 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Adviser Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIDU. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 134.8% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 162,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,586,000 after acquiring an additional 93,158 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the first quarter valued at about $1,343,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 25.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the first quarter valued at about $5,593,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Baidu by 9.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 139,904 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,509,000 after buying an additional 11,518 shares during the period. 21.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BIDU. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $181.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.94.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $112.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.73 and its 200 day moving average is $130.47. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.32 and a twelve month high of $160.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

